Court orders police to surrender bones of albino to family for burial

The High Court sitting in Ntcheu has ordered police to surrender eight bones of a person with albinism who was killed last year to be surrendered to his family for decent burial.

Judge Redson Kapindu made the order on Tuesday when the court convened to hear how a 45-year-old man with albinism Fletcher Masina was killed by criminal suspects who were after his bones for get rich charms.

“The police should arrange for the handover of the bones to the family of the late Masina,” said Kapindu.

Earlier, Kapindu acquitted five of the 11 suspects on the killing of Masina, a person with albinism last year.

Kapindu said the state failed to prove that the five were linked to the murder of Masina who was killed in his garden.

The judge said the remaining six will choose either to remain silent or defend themselves in the court.

He also told them that they were free to call witnesses.

Reading a comprehensive ruling on whether the suspects has a case to answer or not, Kapindu assured the remaining suspects of a fair trial.

The state is being represented by Dziko Malunda, a state advocate.

Disturbing images of the Masina’s naked body with multiple injuries; and both arms, legs and private parts cut off went viral on social media.

In Lilongwe, the High Court has set July 19 as determination date on whether five suspects linked to the missing of a person living with albinism in Dedza have a case to answer.

The State paraded the ninth witness on Tuesday to testify against one of the suspects Kumbilani Patson (51) who, alongside others namely Sainani Kalekeni (44), Lukas Kagomo (36), Katiyo Mizeck (42), Wisikesi Gama (58), and the late Buleya Lule (44), who was electrocuted while in police custody, were arrested in connection with the missing of Goodson Makanjira (14) in Dedza.

