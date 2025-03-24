Ekhaya FC Pushes Bullets to the Limit in Thrilling 1-0 Loss

Ekhaya FC, the TNM Super League newcomers, gave the football giants, Bullets FC, a serious scare in a gripping Sapitwa 4 Season 3 final at Mulanje Park on Sunday.

Despite their valiant effort, Ekhaya fell short, losing 1-0, with Nigerian striker Babatunde Adepoju scoring the only goal in the 82nd minute.

With seven former Bullets players in their lineup, coached by former Reserves coach Enos Chatama, Ekhaya displayed incredible resilience, testing the seasoned Bullets squad to their limits.

The match was an exciting, back-and-forth spectacle, akin to a thrilling ping pong rally, providing a tough challenge for Bullets’ assistant coach Gilbert Chirwa, who was in charge due to head coach Peter Mponda’s national duty with the Flames.

“We knew it was going to be a tough battle against a very strong Ekhaya side, but the boys showed incredible resilience and belief. From the first minute to the last, they gave everything, and I could not be prouder of their effort,” said Bullets’ assistant coach Gilbert Chirwa.

“Babatunde’s goal was a moment of pure quality, but this victory belonged to the entire squad. Winning the Sapitwa 4 Season 3 Bonanza is a special achievement.”

Ekhaya’s coach, Enos Chatama, reflected on the match with a sense of pride, despite the loss: “It was an entertaining match. We prepared for it. We played well in the first half, containing them, and tried to hit them on the break in the second half. However, we failed to penetrate the attacking third. We will work on that before the league kicks off.”

Both teams had impressive victories in the semifinals, with Ekhaya beating Mighty Tigers 2-1 and Bullets overcoming Creck Sporting 1-0 to reach the final.

