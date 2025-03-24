Woman Awarded K70 Million After Her Vagina Was Wrongfully Mutilated During Surgery at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

In a groundbreaking legal victory, the High Court has awarded a Blantyre-based lady K70 million in compensation for the wrongful mutilation of her vagina during multiple surgeries at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The court ruled that the compensation was for the pain, suffering, loss of amenities, disfigurement, trauma, and psychological distress Charity endured following a series of botched medical procedures.

Charity’s ordeal began in early 2017, when she became seriously ill and sought treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. After enduring numerous biopsies, painful chemotherapy, and several invasive tests and surgeries, she faced a catastrophic failure in March 2020.

A surgery performed by Dr. Samuel Meeja went horribly wrong, leaving Charity in excruciating pain and suffering multiple wounds and infections. As a result, she was fitted with a colostomy bag.

The failed operation ultimately caused severe damage to her vagina, leaving her permanently disfigured.

The court found that the surgeries were not only painful but also rendered her unable to have children or engage in sexual intercourse, depriving her of the ability to lead a fulfilling sexual life and experience motherhood. This decision recognized the deep emotional and psychological toll such a loss can have.

High Court registrar Elijah Blackboard Dazilikwiza Pachalo Daniels described Dr. Meeja’s actions as a gross breach of fiduciary duty, highlighting his negligence in conducting erroneous tests, misdiagnosis, and performing uninformed surgery that led to Charity’s permanent trauma.

The ruling emphasized that Charity’s suffering warranted exemplary damages, not only to compensate for her pain but also to deter future medical malpractice.

The breakdown of the K70 million compensation includes:

K20 million for pain, suffering, loss of amenities, and disfigurement

K5 million for psychological distress and trauma

K40 million in exemplary damages

K2.5 million for loss of expectation of life

K2.5 million for companionship and other smaller provable damages

This landmark ruling serves as a critical reminder of the importance of accountability in the healthcare sector and brings a glimmer of justice for Charity, who has endured a devastating ordeal that no one should ever face.

