Ekwendeni Hammers seeking assistance to settle in Super League

Northern region based TNM Super League debutants, Ekwendeni Hammers, say their immediate goal is to settle in the top flight league but they need assistance from well-wishers to realise their dream.

The team hired Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa, formerly Mzuzu Warriors assistant coach, as its Head Coach. It was about to test top flight league football action when all sporting events in the country were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As it is hoped that football might return this August, the club says it is looking for financial assistance from well-wishers to help them survive the heat in the 2020 TNM Super League season.

General Secretary for the club, Dyson Sikwese, says players are ready to deliver and the club welcomes assistance from everyone.

“We have all the confidence in the players we have. People will watch beautiful and competitive football from Ekwendeni Hammers. We are so open to get assistance from every well-wisher.

“We have just joined the super league and therefore our immediate goal is simple; to settle and remain in the league,” Sikwese said on Blantyre Synod Radio.

