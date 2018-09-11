Elect church leaders that will advance Catholic values —Father Kaliati

As the country is heading towards Tripartite Elections next year, some of Catholic Church Cathedrals, Parishes and out stations will also hold elections to choose church bearers that will rule and guide their fellow Christians for three years.

Speaking on Saturday at St. Johns ward-Malingamoyo during the celebration of St. John the Baptist, Fr. George Ven Kaliati of St. Pius Parish who is also a dean of Blantyre archdiocese advised the flock which attended the mass to elect good leaders within the ward to represent them well at Parish level.

He said: “Everything is in your hand, choose and elect good leaders that will present you well at Parish, those that will advance issues of different Christians within the Parish.

“As a Parish priest, am appealing to you the Christians of this ward to take part and make our parish a great one-as it called a modern parish”.

