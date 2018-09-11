Police shoot dead  2 suspected robbers at BCA Hill

Malawi Police on Monday shot dead two suspected robbers who stormed BCA hill low density residential area in Limbe.

Southern Region police spokesman Ramsey Mushani confirmed the incident.

He said police “accidentanly” shot dead the suspects following an exchange of fire with 10 robbers.

“We are waiting for final report from the investigating team,” Mushani said.

The robbers are said to have cuased havoc and attacked some security guards.

Police headquarters spokesperson James Kadadzera said Section 44 of the Police Act gives procedures on the use of a firearm.

“The firearm is used to overpower a suspect resisting arrest. The suspects are warned before discharging a firearm. It is also used when lives of police officers or others present at that moment [are] in danger,” he said as quoted by the press.

Kadadzera said police discharge firearm on suspects in possession of dangerous weapons such as firearm and pangas, adding that when a firearm is discharged, officers write a report to the officer-in-charge, explaining the circumstances.

