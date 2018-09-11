Police shoot dead  2 suspected robbers at BCA Hill

Malawi Police on Monday shot dead two suspected robbers who stormed BCA hill low density residential area in Limbe.
Southern Region police spokesman Ramsey Mushani confirmed the incident.
He said police “accidentanly” shot dead the suspects following an exchange of fire with 10 robbers.
“We are waiting for final report from the investigating team,” Mushani said.
The robbers are said to have cuased havoc and attacked some security guards.
Police headquarters spokesperson James Kadadzera said Section 44 of the Police Act gives procedures on the use of a firearm.
“The firearm is used to overpower a suspect resisting arrest. The suspects are warned before discharging a firearm. It is also used when lives of police officers or others present at that moment [are] in danger,” he said as quoted by the press.
Kadadzera said police discharge firearm on suspects in possession of dangerous weapons such as firearm and pangas, adding that when a firearm is discharged, officers write a report to the officer-in-charge, explaining the circumstances.
no regrets our police. you have done a good job. number of robbers have bn reduced. muwasese amenewo athe akutisowetsa mtendere. komanso amatipha nawonso mudziwapha choncho
Kudos Police Officers kill them all. We want peaceful Malawi tizigona zitseko zotsegula. Search for the remaining 8 and kill them also.
Anyway, for formality sake, let there be the report but as far as work is concerned, good work done. Ndimomwemo basi, ziztero, akuba azikakhala ku manda.
Remove the words”POLICE ACCIDENTALLY SHOT DEAD THE SUSPECTS.”That is their duty to harm the robbers after all there was exchange of fire with them.And my question to the new reporter is,since we have been told that they were ten robbers and two were shot dead and where are the remaining eight robbers?
Kudos to the police for killing these evil doogs. To hell with the Weekend Nation who are being paid by evil masters to put on spotlight the police who are doing their jobs of protecting us. The Weekend Nation should research about the people who have lost their precious lives due to these evil doogs. When they come to your house they don’t respect the lives of innocent people. As a protest to that article I am not buying Weekend Nation for the next four weeks.
job well done, police. kill them all!!!
And kill all the pumbwas too who are stealing even from you Police Officers!!!!
Thumbs up Police! Keep it up! No matter what Rights bodies say. Just shoot and kill until all thieves are eliminated.
Well done our Police Officers. Security is paramount for the social economic development of Malawi. There is a better way to make money
Palibe nkhani apa!! bravo police. Sosolani all roberers. Kill them please before they kill you!