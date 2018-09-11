Police shoot dead  2 suspected robbers at BCA Hill

September 11, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 10 Comments

Malawi Police on Monday shot dead two suspected robbers  who stormed BCA hill low density residential  area  in Limbe.

Shot dead

Southern Region police spokesman Ramsey Mushani confirmed the incident.

He said police “accidentanly” shot  dead the suspects  following an exchange  of fire with 10 robbers.

“We are waiting for final report from the investigating team,” Mushani said.

The robbers are said to have cuased havoc and attacked some security guards.

Police headquarters spokesperson James Kadadzera said Section 44 of the Police Act gives procedures on the use of a firearm.

“The firearm is used to overpower a suspect resisting arrest. The suspects are warned before discharging a firearm. It is also used when lives of police officers or others present at that moment [are] in danger,” he said as quoted by the press.

Kadadzera   said police discharge firearm on suspects in possession of dangerous weapons such as firearm and pangas, adding that when a firearm is discharged, officers write a report to the officer-in-charge, explaining the circumstances.

More From the World

ndadabwa
Guest
ndadabwa

no regrets our police. you have done a good job. number of robbers have bn reduced. muwasese amenewo athe akutisowetsa mtendere. komanso amatipha nawonso mudziwapha choncho

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
38 minutes ago
Shaft Sachapandimadzi
Guest
Shaft Sachapandimadzi

Kudos Police Officers kill them all. We want peaceful Malawi tizigona zitseko zotsegula. Search for the remaining 8 and kill them also.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
39 minutes ago
Bristone Mabichi
Guest
Bristone Mabichi

Anyway, for formality sake, let there be the report but as far as work is concerned, good work done. Ndimomwemo basi, ziztero, akuba azikakhala ku manda.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
46 minutes ago
LEGO
Guest
LEGO

Remove the words”POLICE ACCIDENTALLY SHOT DEAD THE SUSPECTS.”That is their duty to harm the robbers after all there was exchange of fire with them.And my question to the new reporter is,since we have been told that they were ten robbers and two were shot dead and where are the remaining eight robbers?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
48 minutes ago
Mpamira
Guest
Mpamira

Kudos to the police for killing these evil doogs. To hell with the Weekend Nation who are being paid by evil masters to put on spotlight the police who are doing their jobs of protecting us. The Weekend Nation should research about the people who have lost their precious lives due to these evil doogs. When they come to your house they don’t respect the lives of innocent people. As a protest to that article I am not buying Weekend Nation for the next four weeks.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
57 minutes ago
nkonsimphile gumede
Guest
nkonsimphile gumede

job well done, police. kill them all!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Dziko
Guest
Dziko

And kill all the pumbwas too who are stealing even from you Police Officers!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mzaliwa
Guest
Mzaliwa

Thumbs up Police! Keep it up! No matter what Rights bodies say. Just shoot and kill until all thieves are eliminated.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Ngawamele Kulaga
Guest
Ngawamele Kulaga

Well done our Police Officers. Security is paramount for the social economic development of Malawi. There is a better way to make money

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kibaki
Guest
Kibaki

Palibe nkhani apa!! bravo police. Sosolani all roberers. Kill them please before they kill you!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

