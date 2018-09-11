Man, 25 arrested for murder as Malawi police hunt for suspects in another murder of chief

September 11, 2018 Alick Mande -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody a 25-year-old man for allegedly stabbing to death his colleague at a beer drinking joint.

The suspect, Raphael January of Mitabale village Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo district committed the offence on Saturday September 8, 2018. He stabbed to death Trouble Mataya, 28, at one of drinking joints in Ndirande Township.

According to Blantyre police Publicist, Augustus Nkhwazi Mataya and Raphael picked a quarrel and enraged with anger, the suspect took a hammer and screw driver, stabbed Mataya in the chest and fled.

“The victim was rushed to Ndirande Health Center by his relations. He died while receiving treatment,” said Nkhwazi.

Postmortem conducted at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) indicated that Mataya died of Hemorrhage.

The suspect was apprehended by Police at Goliati trading centre in Thyolo where he fled to after the incident.

The deceased hailed from Manolo village traditional authority Chikowi in Zomba.

Raphael January is expected to appear before court soon to answer charges of Murder contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code.

Following the incident, angry people looted the suspect’s property.

“Police condemns this act of lawlessness. People should desist from taking the law into their own hands but rather let the law to take its course.”

In another development, Police in Chikwakwa has alunched a man hunt for two assailants  who robbed group village headman Chimbembe of unsuspected amount before strungling  her  to death.

Spokesman of Chikwaka police station, Foster Benjamin, said  Chimbembe, who was under Senior Chief Ngabu, met her  fate between September 5 and 6 in her house.

He said  a niece to the deceased, Catherine Folokiya, reported  to police that the chife, born Sineya  Oloseni, was staing alone and used to keep money in her house.

Benjamin said Chimbembe was found dead n Thirsday morning.

