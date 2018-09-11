MCP declares Chileka victory against Njobvuyalema:  Zodiak’s Bango wins, Kandodo unopposed

September 11, 2018 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has declared 37-year-old civil society player Edward Chileka-Banda as dully elected as parliamentary candidate for the party after winning in the controversial Lilongwe Mapuyu South primary elections against incumbent Joseph Njobvuyalema.

Mike Bango weeps with joy

Edward Chileka his victory has been confirmed as MCP candidate in Lilongwe Mapuyu

Ken Kandodo: I will continue from where I stopped

Njobvuyalema, who has been a Member of Parliament for the constituency since 1999, disputed the results and Makala Ngozo was a returning officer filed a report declaring the incumbent as the winner.

But MCP spokesman Reverend Maurice Munthali made an announcement on Monday after the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) members met in Lilongwe   to review the case that Chileka-Banda, who currently works with Action Aid Malawi, is the winner.

“We have come to a conclusion that Chileka Banda won the primary elections,” Munthali said.

“As MCP we will recognise Mr Chileka Banda a as the official winner,” he added.

Njobvuyalema, who has been Lilongwe Mapuyu South legislator since its creation in 1999, having been retained in the 2004, 2009 and 2014 elections. Expressed surprise on Monday when asked to comment on the decision.

He could not immediately comment, saying he had been attending a funeral.

MCP is conducting primary elections to identify candidates to represent the party in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Elsewhere, the party’s director of strategic planning, Ken Kandodo, was elected candidate for Kasungu Central unopposed.

The former finance minister, a relation of founding president Ngwazi Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda, pledged to “continue from where I stopped”. Kandodo was the constituency’s MP from 2009 to 2014.

In Kasungu North, football commentator at Zodiak Broadcasting Station, Mike Bango was declared winner after defeating three other aspirants when he polled 1083 votes with his closest contender, Godfrey Jere getting 290 votes.

Another contender Evance Mwale polled three votes while Khwetchani Nkhoma got 29 votes.

The patriot
Guest
The patriot

Once again congratulations Edward. You have been an a force behind rebranding of MCP. People know this and that’s why they have entrusted you with this responsibility. Keep the gun smoking you march forward to take out the next target. You have our full support!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 minutes ago
gwenenthe mwale
Guest
gwenenthe mwale

congratulations to you honourables: mike,kandodo, banda. i wish you all the best

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Tears of joy? Well done young man. Koma you stand a better chance in UTM colors.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
54 minutes ago
Nthewethe
Guest
Nthewethe

Mleme colors

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
32 minutes ago
Youna
Guest
Youna

He doesnt want to associate with crooks

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes ago

