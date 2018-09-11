UTM holds first ever caucus with leaders

Newly launched United Transformation Movement (UTM) is holding its first ever caucus for district, regional and national executive committee members in Lilongwe which will pave way for a national elective meeting.

UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga said the meeting will also take stock of the achievements of the movement since its inception and future plans.

“The caucus will also give a chance four district and regional officials to know and interact with the executive committee members and share some ideas on the future of the movement,” he said.

He disputed ‘fake news’ in social media that the meeting was a national convention.

“You don’t call a convention just like that, there are some processes which must follow before the convention is called but this is the work of our opponents who just want to confuse our followers,” said Malunga.

Malunga earlier said UTM has completed almost 99 per cent of the registration process with the registrar of political parties, saying the movement will now graduate to United Transformation Party.

He said the movement has made great political strides never seen before by a newly launched political movement.

Leader of the UTM, Saulos Chilima and movement officials have been criss-crossing the country to sell and market the movement.

