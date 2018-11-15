Electoral alliance tone divides MCP

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is now sharply divided than ever before following reports that its leader Lazarus Chakwera has been holding talks with UTM for a possible electoral alliance.

Director of youth in the party, RichardChimwendo Banda, in a social media post, said he would oppose the alliance, saying MCP cannot work with what he described as ‘DPP Team B’.

Director of Elections Moses Kunkuyu alleged UTM formation was a hoodwinker to sway MCP votes, saying UTM and DPP remain one party.

Angry Facebook posts from MCP sympathisers openly opposed the move after UTM diehards said they would let Chakwera be vice president in the alliance arrangement should it succeeds.

“I would rather tear apart my voting card instead of voting for UTM,” read one post.

MCP supporters have been describing UTM’s leader Vice-Presidet Saulos Chilima as namalegeni after he showed a catapult in one of his early rallies to show that he would deal with those involved in high level corruption which he described as apumbwa.

But MCP spokesperson Reverend Maurice Munthali said the alliance talks are still in early stages and it would be hasty to make conclusions, saying it was better to give talks a chance.

UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga said the newly registered party has not yet made a decision on the matter.

Chakwera is also consulting Peoples Party (PP) president Joyce Banda on the same.

Political commentator Humphrey Mvula said no single party can bring down the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the ballot box, saying it remains strong though dented with corruption, nepotism, cronyism, tribalism and favouritism.

“The only way to bring down this government is through opposition alliances. Opposition leaders should put aside greed and power hunger and work for the common good of their people,” he said.

DPP is in an alliance with the United Democratic Front whose president, Atupele Muluzi, remains in Peter Mutharika’s cabinet as Health minister.

