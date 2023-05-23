EM banks hope on Kuphikira Moganizira Chilengedwe Project to address environmental degradation

Community Energy Malawi (CEM) – a Malawian organization advancing usage of cleaner energies to save the remaining natural resources from depletion – has disclosed that it is banking its hopes on the ongoing Kuphika Moganizira Chiliengedwe Project to address environmental degradation.

This follows revelations that usage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for cooking has significantly peaked in Lilongwe and Zomba Cities where the project is under implementation.

Speaking to journalists in Lilongwe on Friday, CEM Advocacy and Communication Manager, Wonderful Mkhutche, disclosed that many Malawians now have understood the importance of using gas as a source of energy for cooking to save the remaining trees from extinction.

Mkutche cited a promotion the organization held at Msungwi in Area 25 on 18th May 2023 where 100 gas cookers were sold against the targeted 70 pieces.

“This is a good signal. Even rural dwellers are showing big interest, a thing we least expected,” he said.

The gas cookers are supplied by 265 Energy Limited, which is also responsible for training users in the project.

265 Energy Project Manager Taalumba Masambo said many people are mastering the safety of using gas hence the increasing demand.

“Before, people had fears about using gas but after a number of trainings which we have conducted, we have seen a growing interest in Malawians,” he said.

CEM leads the project by implementing distribution plans, and ensuring the efficient utilisation of resources with funding from United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In the project, 1 000 rural people are targeted to receive Chitetezo mbaula while 1 700 urban dwellers are earmarked for gas cookers.

