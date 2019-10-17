Empower Initiative donates to women in hospital

Empower Initiative which is set out to equip Malawian woman in business cheered women in the postnatal and gynaecology wards at Kamuzu Central Hospital, the Ethel Mutharika Foundation to celebrate Mothers Day and donated essential materials.

The donated items including sugar, soya pieces, washing soap, bathing soap to the women patients and also celebrated with a mothers day cake which was shared with all the women in the wards.

Speaking during the visits, Prisca Chipao, the team leader of the Empower Initiative said being a mother is not just about having biological children but the nurturing that women have intrinsically that makes them love and care for even children that are not their own.

She said almost 40% were in the wards due to miscarriages and some had lost their babies at birth.

Chipao stressed that being a mother is about sacrifices that women make to ensure the wellbeing of those under their care.

“The strength, courage and patience it takes to nurture, raise, train and look after another human being is one that cannot be appreciated in a single day or by any gift, but using this day to remind our mothers that we love and appreciate them is just an icing on top of the cake,” said Chipao.

She also shared a known Chichewa proverb that says ‘mwana amalera ndi mudzi’ literally translated to mean a child is raised by a whole village meaning that the women in those wards were mothers to the women representatives from Empower although not biologically related.

Chipao wished a happy mother’s day to all the women who sacrifice their careers, wellbeing, dreams to see their loved ones excel and become the best they can be.

“That is motherhood,” she stressed.

In Malawi, Mother’s Day is commemorated on October 15.

The day was initially set aside by founding president Ngwazi Hastings Kamuzu Banda on October 17 and it was later celebrated on the second Monday of October but former president Bingu wa Mutharika changed it to October 15 to coincide with the International Day of Rurall Women, set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2008.

Apart from celebrating Mother’s Day, the month of October was also set aside to observe the International Day of the Girl­Child and the International Childhood Week which reflect on the mother as well.

