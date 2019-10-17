Malawi making strides to end child malnutrition

The 2019 World State of Children Report has revealed that Malawi is making tremendous progress on nutrition among children which is driven by the provision of health diet to the children.

The launch of the report was held Wednesday at Bingu International Conventional Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe under the theme ‘Children, Food and Nutrition: Growing Well in a Changing World’.

Among other things, the report shows that one in three children under the age of five is malnourished or over weight and one in two suffers from hidden hunger which undermines millions of children to grow and develop to their full potential.

Addressing the audience during the launch, Minister of Health and Population, Jappie Mhango said over the decades Malawi has been on the map on malnutrition due to serious prevailing indicators as stunting levels were high.

“Over the past years, there was an increase in risk of illness and deaths among our children, thanks to UNICEF and other donor communities in ensuring to improve nutrition in the country,’’ said Mhango.

Mhango further commended UNICEF for assisting the country in its efforts to reduce malnutrition and make policy changes to do with stunting.

UNICEF Malawi Representative, Rudolf Schwenk, said UNICEF is committed to working with government in reducing malnutrition among children in the country.

“We are really willing to join the Government of Malawi in reducing stunting among the children,” Schwenk said.

He further said climate change effects such as flooding are some of the factors that challenge capacities of some communities to feed themselves, a development that exposes children to risks of water borne diseases among others.

According to the report, the agenda to put children’s nutrition rights first includes empowering of families, children and young people to demand nutritious food and build healthy food environment for all children among others.

The report further says a goal to invest in nutrition for children and young people is a cornerstone investment to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

2019 State of World’s Children Report was launched on October 15 globally, but Malawi launched in on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :