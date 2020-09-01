Endless 265 Media responds to online live streaming demands

Endless 265 media has beefed up its studios by procuring new equipment in a bid to meet the growing demand of professional live streaming services in the Covid-19 era.

This youthful media startup has announced that it has upgraded from photography to offering professional live streaming services across the country.

“We noticed that most artists and organizations are hosting live streaming concerts using amateur equipment.

“Hence, we have managed to procure live streaming equipment that can take up to fourteen professional studio cameras,” Endless 265 Marketing Executive Ezelina Kamaliza said.

She added that Endless 265 is aiming at providing quality services for both artists, corporate world and organizations.

“Since we are using professional broadcasting equipment, it means we also supply live feed to Television stations.

“We were part of the team live streaming the presidential engagement on International Youth Day. They subcontracted us to live stream President Chakwera’s engagement with the youth on the day,” she said.

Endless 265 Studio has previously worked with Airtel Malawi, Timveni Child and Youth Organization, Plan International, VSO and Qoncept Creative.

Established in 2016, Endless 265 also produces TV programs, documentaries, corporate films, graphic designing and animations among other services.

