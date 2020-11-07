Engineer Chiipanthenga now Blantyre Water Board acting CEO, replaces Chaweza

Blantyre Water Board’s (BWB) Director of Technical Services, Engineer Mavuto Chiipanthenga has been appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer for the utility body, replacing Engineer Daniel Chaweza.

Chaweza’s three year contract expired on October 31 2020.

In a communication to management and staff, dated November 6 2020, BWB Board Chairperson George Mnesa said Chaweza was leaving the Board “with immediate effect as he is proceeding on annual leave.”

“As a result of Eng. Chaweza’s leaving of office, I wish to advise management and all staff that the Board has appointed Mr. Mavuto Chiipamthenga (Director of Technical Services) to act in position of Chief Executive Officer until further notice,” reads communication in part.

Mnesa, whose political party, MAFUNDE, is part of the Tonse Alliance, being led by President Lazarus Chakwera also took trouble to thank Chaweza for the services rendered to BWB during entire period of employment contract.

“Contributions to the success of the BWB shall be treasured forever” he said.

Chiipanthenga joined BWB in March 2003 and was appointed as Director of Technical Services on 25th June, 2012.

He holds a Master of Science Degree in Integrated Water Resources Management with specialisation in Water for People (Water Supply and Sanitation) and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering obtained from University of Malawi.

Chiipanthenga is a registered member of Malawi Institution of Engineers and also a graduate member of Malawi Board of Engineers.

Engineer Chaweza first joined BWB in 2002 and left in February 2013 while serving as Director of Distribution and Commerce.

He rejoined the BWB as CEO on 7th October 2017 and was highly considered as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadre and his name was recently marred by allegations of public finance mismanagement at Board.

Chaweza is also lleged to have been drawing additional 600 litres of fuel on top of his allocation of 500 litres per month using fuel card number 22613 and single-handedly sold a house which was legally owned by BWB.

