Engineer Mumba speaks out on MCP’s resolution to block new comers from contesting at the convention

Fast-rising and youthful Malawi Congress Party (MCP) politician Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba has broken his silence on recent reports coming from the party that only members who have had positions in the party for over two years can contest at the party’s convention.

Engineer Mumba, who is eyeing the seat of the vice president at the convention slated for August, says there is nothing wrong with policies that enhance sanity in political parties as long as those policies are not contradicting the constitution of the Party.

He was speaking Saturday on the sidelines of price presentation of a K15 million trophy to winners in the football and netball categories he had been running in Mzimba Central constituency.

Engineer Mumba however reiterated his wish to stand as MCP’s first vice president at the party’s convention slated for later this year adding the NEC’s decision has not been communicated officially.

His remarks follow a recent MCP NEC resolution reportedly made in Lilongwe that any member who has not served on any position at any level in the party for over 2 years is not eligible to contest for a position in the party’s NEC.

But who is Engineer Mumba?

Vitumbiko Augeans Zasamula Mumba is a servant of God who believes God blessed him with various professional skills for the sake of advancing God’s work through discipleship, evangelism, supporting other men of God and servant leadership.

He is an Evangelist, Teacher of God’s word, Pan-African, Professional Civil Engineer, Construction Projects Manager and Associate Arbitrator.

His slogan is “I don’t have Plan B, in any case, Plan B is enforcing Plan A”

His vision is to plunder hell and populate heaven.

His mission is to work on investments that will in the long run finance evangelism, missionary work and Pan-African ideas.

He is a Presbyterian with a charismatic approach to the gospel and believes in the Apostles Creed.

He is passionate about all forms of leadership.

He strongly believes that economic and political emancipation in this day and age is mainly dependent on Christian morals and values.

His values are spirituality (God), family, economic independence, integrity, equality, fairness, efficiency, commitment, charisma and compassion.

Isaiah 43: 1-4, Isaiah 61:1 and Jeremiah 1:10 are the verses where he draws his inspiration from.

He does not have any role model but combines characteristics from a number of Pan-Africans and men of God.

