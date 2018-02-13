England instructors in Malawi for netball course

Two England instructors and a Namibian are in Malawi to conduct a week-long coaching and umpiring course which starts Tuesday.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) general secretary Carol Bapu identified instructors as Heather Gleadall, Amy Ruffell Razzell and Namibian Joan Smit.

Bapu said the three will conduct ““basic course” which will include beginners and veterans.

“These are highly qualified trainers and the course will help improve the skills of our coaches and umpires,” Bapu said.

According to Bapu, the association is funding the course which is expected to draw 25 participants across the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :