AS Vita coach says Nomads still pose a threat: Battle not over

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side AS Vita’s coach Jean-Florent Ikwange Ibenge has warned his charges against complacency saying Be Forward Wanderers will pose a significant threat in the return match next week Wednesday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The Nomads were humiliated 4-0 on Sunday in the first-leg in Kinshasa and need a five-goal margin win to progress to the first round.

And while the offs appear to swing AS Vita’s way, Ibenge fears Wanderers will come hard on them as they would have a home ground advantage.

“They [Wanderers] are not a cheap team. They are a good team. We had more pedigree than them but we need to take them seriously and avoid underattinf them because they have some skilful players like that jersey 10 [joseph Kamwendo] and the goalkeeper [Richard Chipuwa],” Ibenge pointed out.

Ibenge also said comparatively, Wanderers are not among the strong teams on the continent , “but it is also important not to underrate them.”

“We have to work hard and score more take the game from where we have stopped by scoring more goals. But it all boils down to proper planning. We will make the players understand that Wanderers cannot be taken for granted,” the coach added.

Kamwendo will not feature in the return leg following the red card he received in Kinshasa.

