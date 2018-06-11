English club hail Malawi star Laureen Ngwira: ‘Bites back after painful tooth extraction’

English netball side Team Northumbria has hailed Malawi Queens towering defender Laureen Ngwira as the fibre to the team’s revival campaign in their 58-47 win over Celtic Dragons last week despite having a painful tooth.

The former Tigresses player signed for the English club just three months ago and has so far won two Player-of-the-Match awards in three league matches.

In an article ‘Northumbria star Ngwira bites back’ posted on the club’s website www.northumbriasport.com on Friday evening, club’s coach Tearoha Keenan said Ngwira had a painful tooth extracted earlier in the week but was rearing to go and play.

“Keenan has hailed the impact of star import Laureen Ngwira after revealing the Malawi Queen played through the pain barrier to lead Team Northumbria to a third win of the season [against Dragons],” the article reads.

“Laureen was on antibiotics heading into the Dragons match last weekend and she was in a lot of pain. As soon as she came off the court, she had an ice pack on her face to reduce the swelling and it was clear she was extremely uncomfortable.

“But I needed her to play against Dragons and she emerged with the Player of the Match award. That is a measure of Laureen. Since she returned from the Commonwealth, she has performed consistently well and has been a big reason we have tightened things up at the defensive end. I think she has proved herself to be a real asset to [Northumbria] in a very short space of time,” Keenan was quoted as saying.

Ngwira is now fit and well.

