Nyasa BB maintain lead, Wanderers woes continue: Malawi TNM Super League

Nyasa Big Bullets Rodgers Yasin was heartened by the way his side stayed five points clear at the top of the TNM Super League table after a 2-0 win against Masters Security on Sunday at Mulanje Park while defending champions Be Forward Wanderers woes continue with a defeat to Red Lions.

A strike each from Chiukepo Msowoya and Chimango Kayira ensured Bullets collect maximum points.

Bullets are followed by Silver Strikers who have two games in hand.

The Nomads who have won only two matches so far are fifth from bottom, 13 points behind their sworn rivals Bullets who have 21 points from nine matches and have played three more games than Wanderers.

