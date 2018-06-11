Nyasa BB maintain lead, Wanderers woes continue: Malawi TNM Super League

Nyasa Big Bullets Rodgers Yasin was heartened by the way his side stayed five points clear at the top of the TNM Super League table after a 2-0 win against Masters Security on Sunday at Mulanje Park while defending champions Be Forward Wanderers woes continue with a defeat to Red Lions.
A strike each from Chiukepo Msowoya and Chimango Kayira ensured Bullets collect maximum points.
Bullets are followed by Silver Strikers who have two games in hand.
Elsewhere, Wanderers were pushed just a point away from relegation zone following their 1-0 loss to Red Lions in a match played at Mangochi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Nomads who have won only two matches so far are fifth from bottom, 13 points behind their sworn rivals Bullets who have 21 points from nine matches and have played three more games than Wanderers.
Wanderers issues can only be resolved by changing management. We are now losing good players while clinging to old legs. We need a good audit firm to look at the numbers. We have good sponsors and the best players. Greedness and arrogance of our officials. Now you appoint Bob to be coach. Serious? Like . Pasuwa in zim is a free agent. let’s offer him employment. Talk to Chikoti of MASM to connect is to zim coach. If nothing is done now this season will be the worst