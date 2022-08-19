Entrepreneur Dumisani Ncube to deliver keynote address at Wealth Conference in Lilongwe

Dumisani Ncube, the Zambia entrepreneur who is rated by Forbes as Africa’s second youngest millionaire at only 29 years old, has been invited as guest of honour to deliver the keynote address at the Wealth Conference which Sycamore Consult has organised in Lilongwe.

Sycamore Consult has also engaged an array of top notch Malawian corporate executives to make their presentations at the Wealth Conference to be held at Bingu Convention Centre (BICC) on August 31, 2022.

The Malawian speakers include:

* Prophet Shephard Bushiri (on the topic ‘Mindset change; How to think Big’);

* Standard Bank Malawi CEO, Phillip Madinga (Turning around business);

* Patricia Mwase (the entrepreneurship journey);

* Audrey Mwala (Steps to wealth creation); and

* National Planning Commission Director General, Thomas Munthali (The Road to MW2063).

The conference is towards complementing the MW2063 theme of ‘An Inclusively Wealthy & Self-reliant Nation’ and Africa’s Millennium Developmental Goal of eradicating poverty, as said by Mwawi John Makwakwa, CEO for Sycamore Consult Limited.

Sycamore Consult is a leading training and consulting company with physical presence in Malawi and Zambia, but operating worldwide and the Wealth Conference’s theme is ‘Creating, Retaining and Transferring Generational Wealth’.

“This summit is important to the country in implementing the MW2063 vision with a different wealth creation mindset for all by all — to avoid the challenges that were there in implementing Vision 2020 for Malawi,” Makwakwa said.

“At country level, people that are doing various businesses will be given the skills of how to scale up their businesses that will lead to an increase in gross domestic products (GDP) — that will lead to reduced inflation, increase in employment, availability of forex due to larger production & exporting businesses and also increase in tax collection by government for economic development.”

Makwakwa stressed that benefits of attending this summit entrepreneurs, civil servants, professionals in different fields, tertiary students and potential sponsorship partners include:

1) mindset transformation to be able to view entrepreneurial opportunities and develop skills of how to successfully pursue them;

2) being directly motivated/inspired by great achievers and having an opportunity to turn them into role models and mentors;

3) Being equipped with wealth creation methods, steps and skills that can work for every situation and in every circumstance;

4) Networking opportunities with influential people from different industries at different levels that can steer up business deals;

5) Access to business investors for great entrepreneurial ideals; and

6) Access to financial institutions that will be part of the event like banks, insurance companies, micro finance institutions, stock brokers and stock exchange market.

Other speakers are:

* Napoleon Dzombe (How to start a business with small capital);

* Ngabaghila Chatata (The role of women in wealth creation);

* Madalitso Chipekwe (The role of youth in Wealth Creation;

* Eddie Kaluwa (How to start a successful business after being fired); * Kondwani Ngwira (Partnerships-a key driver for large scale entrepreneurship); * Stain Singo (Risk taking, a step of faith); and

* Sam Chiwanda (Operating beyond Malawi); Ahmad Hamwi (Using space to serve life on earth).

Ncube, who is founder and CEO of DLN Technologies Limited and DLN Construction Limited with a workforce in excess of 300 — thus recognised by Forbes as one of Africa’s rising young entrepreneurs — will speak under the topic, ‘Role of Entrepreneurship in Wealth Creation’.

The Zambian’s resume says he was born at a farm in a village setup, basically in a thatched house, grew up herding cattle after graduation from herding goats and started off his entrepreneurial journey in grade nine — selling pamphlets to supplement his needs.

In his teenage years, he traded in goats, started importing blankets and cloths from Botswana and South Africa.

He is reported to have failed many times in business and lost money, including losing massively in his farming project and lost his transport company.

He eventually rose and has spoken at local and international events and recieved multiple awards both locally and internationally, while championing an entrepreneurship revolution in Zambia to transform his country’ economy.

To register for participation or sponsorship, the public is encouraged to contact the organizers on the following details:

* Mwawi Makwakwa: +265999034122/ +265884034122 | [email protected]

* Jani Chirambo: +265885872645/+265997578809 | [email protected] org

