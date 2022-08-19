Marist Brothers in Malawi move to build digital libraries in under-resourced schools

Marist Brothers of the Roman Catholic Church have embarked on an ambitious project to build digital libraries in selected under-resourced Community Day Secondary Schools (CDSSs) in Central and Southern Regions of Malawi.

The religious brothers are implementing two projects – Girls Empowerment and New Horizons – to complement efforts by the Malawi Government in addressing challenges that underprivileged children face to access education.

Marist Foundation for International Solidarity (FMSI) if financing the project, which is benefitting needy students learning at Likuni Boys Secondary School in Lilongwe, Champagnat Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) and Marist Secondary School in Dedza, St. Charles Lwanga Secondary School in Balaka, Zomba Catholic and Mayaka Community Day Secondary Schools in Zomba and Msalura and Mafco CDSSs in Salima.

The National Provincial Councilor for the Marist Brothers in Malawi, Brother Francis Jumbe, said apart from providing tuition fees to underprivileged learners, they are building electronic libraries to address the problem of lack of resources that most schools face in the country.

“We’re aware that most schools do not have well-stocked libraries to enable students study and prepare well for their lessons and examinations. Hence, digital libraries are becoming an integral part of the learning environment as they provide information literacy to support lifelong learning to students,” said Jumbe.

The religious brothers have already handed over tablets and routers to heads of the selected schools. The gadgets come with loaded secondary school study materials.

Jumbe disclosed that the projects will provide monthly internet bundles to all the schools for the next three years.

Speaking after receiving the gadgets at Likuni Boys Secondary School, a student representative Aliness Nkhata said the digital library will help them improve in their studies.

She commended the Marist Brothers in Malawi for initiating the project.

“We don’t take your support for granted. We promise to work hard in our studies so that we achieve our dreams,” said Aliness.

