Envoy hails sporting relationship between Malawi and Tanzania

The Tanzanian High Commissioner to Malawi, Humphrey Polepole, has hailed the strong sporting relationship that exists between Malawi and Tanzania.

The envoy was speaking to Nyasa Times on Saturday at Katoto Open Courts in Mzuzu where Malawi is hosting the 2022 edition of the FISD International Volleyball Tournament.

Polepole was giving morale to Tanzania’s Mbeya Best VI who are defending champions of the tournament in the men’s category and Kampala International University who have reached the semi finals in the ladies’ category in their first ever appearance of the tournament.

He added that Tanzania and Malawi have a very productive and fruitful bilateral cooperation that springs from politics to infrastructure development, trade, investment and to sports.

“Sports is one of our diplomatic ways to bring the people of Tanzania and Malawi together. Sports bring different people together. You have seen these young people celebrating in Kishwahili, Chichewa and English. We have a duty to bring together the people of our two countries through sports.

“We are working very hard to make sure that there are other means and ways like business, trade and investment. It is primarily our duty to support the good works, also done by the government of Malawi under the leadership of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

“Two weeks ago, Malawi beat Tanzania in beach soccer in Salima and here Tanzania is trying to defend the volleyball championship and so our relationship in terms of sports is very strong,” remarked High Commissioner Polepole.

