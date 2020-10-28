Epic Lounge shut down for noise pollution in Lilongwe

One of the up-market clubs in the capital city Lilongwe , Epic Lounge has been ordered to close operations over noise pollution.

The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) public relations officer Tamara Chafunya confirmed that the

Area 47 Epic Lounge has been closed following complaints of incessant noise pollution from residents around the place.

She said residents are annoyed and disturbed by the noise emitted from the club.

The area’s residents are claiming that the noise emanating from Epic lounge is loud, amounting to the offensive of interference with their comfort, health and safety.

But other sources claim there were also complaints that the lounge was becoming a host to drug abuse and sexual cult.

Epic Lounge chief executive officer Yollam Kawanga confirmed the development saying they are working on having the place up and running soon.

Last Saturday, Epic Lounge hosted South Africa’s Zanda Zakuza who performed alongside DJ Noxx to launch the Shisa Nyama at the club.

