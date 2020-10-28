Ministry launches ‘Land rent roll system’ to improve revenue collection, fight graft

Ministry of Lands has launched an electronic system of collecting ground rents with Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa directing that effective January 1, 2021, no ground rent notice shall be issued manually.

Dubbed ‘ Land Rent Roll system’ the new system replaces a previous one which crashed in 1996 and resulted in loss of land records.

It is expected to improve revenue collection and fight corruption.

Speaking during the launch in Lilongwe, Msukwa said effective January 1, 2021, no ground rent notice shall be issued manually.

“We want to curb against corruption and that the service be effective,” said Msukwa.

He said the system is among some reforms the ministry is undertaking in land management.

Recently, Presisent Lazarus Chakwera has ordered a review of all land laws enacted in 2017, blaming them for the country’s chaotic scramble for land by both individuals and businesses.

Chakwera specifically cited the Registered Land Act, Forestry Act, Local Government Act, Public Road Act and Malawi Housing Act as the laws to be reviewed.

He said consultations were already in progress on the required amendments.

