EQUALITY ACT SLOWLY BEING IMPLEMENTED

Harry Manzie began his day like any other—waking up early to the sound of birdsong as he prepared for work as a medical doctor at Zomba Central Hospital. The routine, however, would soon take an unexpected and difficult turn.

Later that day, a young girl was brought to the hospital after being sexually abused. Upon examination, doctors established that she was three weeks pregnant. Faced with the medical and emotional reality confronting the minor, Manzie made a decision that tested both his professional ethics and his personal beliefs.

Despite his Christian faith, Manzie proceeded to offer a safe abortion to save the life and future of the young victim. His decision followed the October 28 High Court ruling by Judge Michael Tembo, which allows girls who have experienced sexual violence to access safe abortion services without obstacles. The ruling is anchored in Section 19 of the Gender Equality Act of 2018, which also states that clinicians who refuse to provide such services to minors in danger violate the law.

“Of course, we used to offer post-abortion care, especially when a woman’s life was in danger,” said Manzie. “I was not fully aware of this Act before, but now that it is law, I must follow it. I am a Christian, but I also have to abide by the law and my code of ethics.”

In a separate interview, Fredson Kambeni, Controller of Hospital Administrative Support Services at Zomba Central Hospital, said the institution is fully aware of the court ruling and is capable of offering such services.

“As Zomba Central Hospital, we are aware of the court’s direction that minors who are victims of sexual abuse have a right to access safe abortion services when their health is at risk,” said Kambeni. “We already provide termination of pregnancy services when a woman’s life is in danger.”

Ministry of Health spokesperson Adrian Chikumbe also confirmed that abortion-related services are already being provided under specific conditions, though he declined to directly comment on the court ruling.

“As a ministry, we offer post-abortion care in all district hospitals and provide termination of pregnancy when the life of a woman is at risk,” said Chikumbe during a Times Radio debate.

Health expert George Jobe from Malawi Health Equity Network emphasized the need for health workers to comply with the law. He said those who feel unable to provide the services due to personal beliefs must recuse themselves to allow others to step in and save lives.

“Nobody is above the law. The Act is in force,” said Jobe. “If a clinician’s conscience does not allow them to offer the service, they must step aside and allow others to save the life of a minor.”

Meanwhile, 53-year-old Elufe Dickson, whom we spoke to at Zomba Central Hospital, said she was not aware of the ruling but welcomed it, saying it would protect girls in villages who are vulnerable due to hunger and poverty.

“I didn’t know about this ruling, but I support it,” said Dickson from Ndege area in Zomba. “Girls here are sexually abused because of poverty and hunger. This will surely help save their future. I only hope the abusers will also be punished.”

Reverend Cliff Nyekanyeka of the Religious Leaders Network for Choices has called on government to ensure that the executive and the legislature fully enforce the court ruling.

He added that many religious institutions support abortion when it is necessary to save a woman’s life.

“We also recognize that some faith-based health facilities and workers have the right to conscientious objection,” said Nyekanyeka. “However, those who cannot provide abortion services should refer patients to colleagues who can. Medical ethics require balancing the rights of providers with the patient’s right to care.”

On October 28, 2025, the High Court of Malawi ruled that girls who become pregnant as a result of sexual violence may, if they wish, access safe abortion services without obstruction, in line with Section 19 of the Gender Equality Act.

