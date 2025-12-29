ESCOM Assures Nation of Stable, Reliable Power This Festive Season: Toll-free numbers 2020 and 3030 available for reporting faults

As households and businesses across Malawi prepare for holiday celebrations, the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has assured the nation of a stable and reliable power supply throughout the festive period.

In a seasonal message, ESCOM extended warm holiday wishes to customers and outlined measures to minimize disruptions, ensuring that homes, businesses, and essential services remain powered.

“We wish all our customers a happy festive season and a prosperous new year. We further wish to assure our customers and the public that we are fully prepared to ensure stable power supply throughout the festive season,” the statement read.

ESCOM said its preparations include preventive maintenance and reinforcement work on critical parts of the national distribution network to reduce faults and strengthen overall system reliability. Rapid response teams will operate around the clock to address any incidents caused by stormy weather or other unforeseen events. Coordination with key stakeholders has also been enhanced to manage electricity supply and demand trends, particularly during high-usage periods.

The corporation noted that a favorable seasonal trend is expected to ease overall demand on the national grid, as many factories and large industrial operations scale down or close for the holidays. This reduction is likely to minimize the need for load-shedding during peak evening hours when families gather.

ESCOM has strengthened its customer service channels for the season, with toll-free numbers 2020 and 3030 available for reporting faults or seeking assistance. The public is also urged to never touch or approach fallen poles or power lines, which pose serious electrocution risks, and to report any hazards immediately.

The management emphasized that the preparedness plan reflects its commitment to prioritizing customer comfort and national convenience during this festive season. ESCOM concluded its message by reiterating holiday greetings and directing the public to its website, www.escom.mw, for more information.

