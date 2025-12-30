LUANAR Earns Regional Accreditation for 10 Postgraduate Programmes

The Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) has achieved regional accreditation for ten postgraduate programmes from the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA) Regional Accreditation Body.

In a press statement LUANAR says this marks a major milestone in the University’s commitment to quality postgraduate education and regional academic excellence.

LUANAR Vice Chancellor Prof. Emmanuel Kaunda commented: “This regional accreditation is a strong endorsement of the quality, relevance, and rigor of our postgraduate programmes. It confirms LUANAR’s position as a Centre of Excellence in training high-level professionals who are equipped to address Africa’s development challenges through research, innovation, and practical solutions,”.

Kaunda also said that the accreditation will strengthen LUANAR’s growing profile as a regional hub for postgraduate education, research, and innovation, contributing to sustainable agricultural and natural resource development in Africa.

The accredited postgraduate programmes include the following:

• Master of Science in Horticulture

• Master of Science in Agronomy

• Master of Science in Agribusiness Management

• Master of Science in Irrigation Engineering

• Master of Science in Food Science and Technology

• Master of Science in Aquaculture and Fisheries Science

• Master of Science in Extension, Innovation and Development

• Master of Science in Agricultural and Applied Economics

• Doctor of Philosophy in Extension, Innovation and Development

• Doctor of Philosophy in Agricultural and Resource Economics

The accreditation process was supported by the three World Bank–funded Centres of Excellence: the Africa Centre of Excellence in Transformative Agriculture Commercialisation (TACE), the Africa Centre of Excellence in Agricultural Policy Analysis (ACE II–APA), and the Africa Centre of Excellence in Aquaculture and Fisheries (AquaFish).

