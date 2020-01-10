Escom, Egenco explain power outage at Kamuzu International Airport

Officials from Electricity Generation Company (Egenco), the country’s main producer of power and sole power supplier Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) say there had been no power at Kamuzu international Airport (KIA) because of heavy rains.

The officials say the heavy rains forced some electricity poles down and power to be cut off at the airport and surrounding areas.

This unavailability of power at the main airport in the country caused delays to take off of a South Africa bound Malawian plane.

Ministry of Transport and Public Works says the power outage at Kamuzu International Airport was as a result of lack of fuel to power standby generators.

The Ministry’s spokesperson James Chakwera said the airport has been facing persistent long hours of power outages which led to fuel shortage.

“We have no power since 8pm last night and we did not have fuel to power our automatic standby generators, that’s why we have this situation. We always have enough fuel but we are frequently facing power cuts hence using more fuel…but we are working to normalise the situation” said Chakwera.

He said their generators use up to 58 litres of diseal per hour. This means for the 12 hour black out that the airport has experienced since last night – they would have used about 696 litres of fuel.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :