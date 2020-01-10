New envoys date Malawi ministers

Some new envoys who on Thursday presented their letters of credence to President Peter Mutharika signaling the start of their mission in the country, had a busy day Friday meeting various ministers.

Minister of Health and Population Hon Jappie Mhango MP has an audience with New Ambassadors to Malawi from Israel, Australia and Canada respectively

They explored ways of further cooperation in health from HR capacity building, service delivery (to achieve the 2030 SDGs), Private Sector engagement and investments in infrastructure, manufacturing of medicines and other supplies, training of personnel in the health sector among other things.

All of them appreciated strides that Malawi has made in health over the years in Primary Health Care, HIV/AIDS, Maternal Child Health As themes in Universal Health Coverage.

They appreciated the various pieces of legislation and policies that have made these possible.

They assured continued support to Malawi in their respective areas of strength.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri met in audience newly appointed Israeli envoy to Malawi, but resident in Kenya Oded Joseph.

Mr Phiri applauded Israel government for its unwavering support to the Malawi government in areas of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The Minister further appealed to the envoy to consider asking Jerusalem to donate fire engine vehicles to some councils in Malawi that are left vulnerable whenever an inferno incident occurs.

On his part, Ambassador Joseph assured Minister Phiri of Israel’s support to Malawi as the two countries continues to grow their friendship.

