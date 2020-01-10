Shop owners, traders force MRA to shut offices in Mzuzu

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) offices in Mzuzu remained closed on Friday after indigenous business operators in the city shut them down.

The indigenous business people shut the MRA offices in the city in protest against alleged exorbitant taxes charged by the revenue collection body.

This follows the lapse of an ultimatum the indigenous business operators gave government on November 23, last year.

Meanwhile, business has come to a standstill in Mzuzu as all shops remain closed.

A representative of the indigenous business people Mzondi Mkandawire said foreigners plying their businesses in the city who include Asians and the Chinese were not participating in the protests.

“Probably it is only Malawians feeling the pinch of high taxes in the city,” Mkandawire said.

Malawi Defence Force soldiers were guarding the MRA offices and other violence hotspots.

There was no immediate comment from MRA officials on the matter.

