Misa Malawi condemns journalist assault in Chitipa

Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter has condemned in the strongest manner possible the assault of Tuntufye Radio journalist Patricia Kayuni by protesters in Chitipa district earlier Friday.

Kayuni was assaulted for allegedly taking pictures of demonstrations.

Police say the protesters beat her up and tried to undress her befire the police rescued and took her to Chitipa District Hospital.

“MISA Malawi considers the attack barbaric and affront to constitutional guarantees on media freedom and freedom of expression,” says a statement from Misa Malawi.

Meanwhile, the protesters have looted various items from Chipiku stores, Kulima Gold and Farmers World at Chitipa boma.

The protesters are against the Malawi Revenue Authority officers in the district whom they accuse of collecting taxes but neglecting to maintain some roads.

