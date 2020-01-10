Chaos in Chitipa: Communities, Malawi Police clash over MRA  roadblock

Malawi Police fired teargas cannisters to disperse an angry crowd who were marching in Chitipa Friday morning demanding the removal of Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) officials at Mbilima.

The people are blaming the government for the poor state of the five kilometre stretch of the road from Chitipa boma to Mbilima where they say the MRA is collecting huge sums of money for the government coffers.

The people gave the MRA officials up to today, Friday to close their offices until the road is rehabilitated to tarmac standard.

The situation went out of hand when a female journalist who was taking pictures was mistaken for an undercover police officer.

However, the march proceeded to district offices at Chitipa boma where a representative of the people, Dave Musopole, presented a petition to the MRA officers.

Other ill intentioned citizens took advantage of the situation to cause more mayhem and looting around the Boma.

When a picture of the looting at Chipiku Chitipa branch circutaed in social media in triggered debate.

Daniel Mkandawire wrote: “We are nothing but simply thieves. This is very wrong and needs to be addressed immediately and collectively.”

Robert Masakatira said: “Whatever justification we may have, this is wrong — whatever theory we may apply, this is not right. We are a sorry state.

The petition to Chitipa MRA officer in charge was signed by nine concerned citizens and copied to the District Commissioner.

It said: “We feel it is hypocrisy of highest order and daylight robbery that you collect revenue from us at the said border post and yet the road network connecting is in bad shape.

“You, therefore, have no basis whatsoever for benefiting from us when your (government) service on the road leaves a lot to be desired.

“Do not civic educate us that road construction or upgrading is not your responsibility. The Malawi Government is one and all the services by governmental agencies and up in the OPC. Simple and straight forward.

“We, therefore give you 7 days to get rid of your officers from Mbilima Border Post or we will react in a manner you will not like.”

The concerned citizens also requests MRA to construct offices at the border post and not tents where the officers are currently operating from.

“What do you do with all the revenue that you are failing even to build your offices?” questions the petitioners, who all appended their signatures as well as provided phone contacts.

The petitioners acting on behalf of fellow citizens are Dave Msongole, Mernard Mwaungulu, Fred Mwanginde, Moir Simengwa, Alick Kalagho, George Nyondo, Raphael Kalinga, Nichoras Sinyangwe and Daniby Mubisa.

