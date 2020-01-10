EU to present final Malawi poll election report February after ruling
Chief election observer for the European Union (EU) Election Observation Mission (EOM) to Malawi says the final election report which caused stir in opposition political circles will be presented in February.
Miroslav Poche has said the report will be presented after the Constitutional Court ruling on the landmark presidential election case.
He however said he is disappointed his team has not been able to present their final report of its May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections following resentment from local stakeholders.
Poche says the report is a technical document and it does not interfere with the current political discourse in light of the presidential election case.
UTM Party and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vehemently rejected to the report publication before the verdict in the presidential case.
Malawi Law Society also feared the report would influence the outcome of the presidential case.
The EU EOM had 83 observers at 342 polling stations across 120 of the country’s 193 parliamentary constituencies in 27 of the 28 districts during the elections, but released a preliminary statement on May 23 2019, four days before MEC announced the official presidential election results.
After the elections, the EU, Commonwealth, Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) and other foreign observer missions largely stated in the aftermath of the disputed elections that the country’s sixth post-independence general elections were free, fair and credible.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Dunderhead. Will always be.
Where have you been with your stupid report you are bringing it 8 months after election? We have beenreliably and well informed that Mutharika wrote you to come with the report in order to defeat justice but God forbid as whatever Mutharika is doing in closed doors and in the dark, is always being exposed, but he is so stubborn and greedy for power hence employing every tactic he knows! God is watching and is in control
Why now, probably eight months after the elections! We don’t need that report! It is too late, too biased and too useless!! We’ve found our own ways of solving what affects us!! Some development partners have proved beyond reasonable doubt to be very bent at causing havoc in Malawi by supporting unjust means of doing things and EU is one of them!! I for one as Malawian is strongly forced to believe that EU is ready to support somebody because that somebody promised them something, and based on that EU is ready to forgo justice to get what they want… Read more »