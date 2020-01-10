EU to present final  Malawi poll election report February after ruling

Chief election observer for the European Union (EU) Election Observation Mission (EOM) to Malawi says the final election report which caused stir in opposition political circles will be presented in February.

Miroslav Poche has said the report will be presented after the Constitutional Court ruling on the landmark presidential election case.

He however said he is disappointed his team has not been able to present their final report of its May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections following resentment from local stakeholders.

Poche says the report is a technical document and it does not interfere with the current political discourse in light of the presidential election case.

UTM Party and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vehemently rejected to the report publication before the verdict in the presidential case.

Malawi Law Society also feared the report would influence the outcome of the presidential case.

The EU EOM had 83 observers at 342 polling stations across 120 of the country’s 193 parliamentary constituencies in 27 of the 28 districts during the elections, but released a preliminary statement on May 23 2019, four days before MEC announced the official presidential election results.

After the elections, the EU, Commonwealth, Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) and other foreign observer missions largely stated in the aftermath of the disputed elections that the country’s sixth post-independence general elections were free, fair and credible.

