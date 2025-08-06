ESCOM, Mozambique Power Firms Push to Fast-Track 50MW Electricity Deal

In a major push to end Malawi’s electricity blackouts, top officials from ESCOM are meeting with their counterparts in Mozambique to speed up the delivery of 50 megawatts of power through the Mozambique-Malawi Interconnection Project (MOMA).

Chairperson of ESCOM, Gospel Kazako, and CEO Kamkwamba Kumwenda say Malawi is ready and eager to complete the project quickly so that the country can enjoy more stable electricity.

“We want this done as fast as possible to end load shedding in Malawi,” Kazako said.

Malawi has already completed its part of the project along a 78-kilometre stretch — including building power towers, connecting transmission lines, constructing houses, and carrying out infrastructure works in affected areas, especially in Mwanza and Neno districts.

On the Mozambican side, the national power company EDM and contractor Larsen & Toubro, represented by Ankiti Kumar Sharma, say work on their 172-kilometre section is progressing well and is expected to finish next month.

Once completed, the project will significantly boost Malawi’s power supply and ease the ongoing energy crisis that has affected homes, businesses, and industries across the country.

