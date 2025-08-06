Artificial Intelligence Training Kicks Off in Lilongwe with Over 50 Youth Participants

Over 50 young Malawians have begun a transformative journey to explore and harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) through an ambitious program titled “Empower AI, Build What’s Next.”

The initiative, a reciprocal exchange between Malawi and the United States, is being spearheaded by Alfred Kankuzi—a distinguished alumnus of the Mandela Washington Fellowship. The training officially launched on August 4 at the U.S. Embassy Auditorium in Old Mutual House, Lilongwe.

The 10-day workshop features renowned experts including Brandon Andrews, Orlando Spencer, and Eric Love, who will deliver sessions on the fundamentals of AI, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Kankuzi highlighted the life-changing potential of the program.

“This training will equip participants with essential skills in AI and other relevant areas that can significantly improve both their personal and professional lives,” he said.

Orlando Spencer also shared his excitement about being part of the initiative.

“It is inspiring to see so many young Malawians eager to learn and engage with us,” he remarked.

Running until August 13, the training aims to empower Malawi’s youth with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven world.

