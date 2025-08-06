Mzimba Roars for Chakwera-Mumba: North Embraces MCP’s Power Ticket

The Northern heartbeat of Malawi thundered with approval as President Lazarus Chakwera and his newly unveiled running mate, Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba, stormed Mzimba on Tuesday—electrifying crowds and cementing what many called a “winning ticket” for 2025.

In a rousing show of support, the people of Euthini—a stronghold in Mzimba—welcomed their very own son, Eng. Mumba, with thunderous cheers, songs, and a sea of party colours. His pairing with President Chakwera has been hailed as a masterstroke that could lock down the North in MCP’s column come election day.

The President’s day began with a high-level closed-door meeting with traditional leaders, including Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V and Inkosi Chindi, where he officially introduced Mumba as his choice for the second-highest office in the land.

Speaking to the energized crowd at Euthini Trading Centre, President Chakwera reaffirmed his commitment to the North, highlighting key development milestones in Mzimba District—from the Mzimba Stadium and NEEF loans to roads and community infrastructure.

Eng. Mumba, who hails from Mzimba, didn’t arrive empty-handed. Long before his nomination, he had already made his mark through various community initiatives: drilling boreholes, donating ambulances, providing bicycles to local leaders, and maintaining a close relationship with traditional authorities.

“Today, Mzimba has spoken. And what it’s saying is loud and clear—Mumba is our son, and this combination is our victory,” one ecstatic supporter declared, waving an MCP flag.

As the 2025 campaign heats up, the Chakwera-Mumba ticket appears to have ignited a fire in the North—one that could prove decisive in the coming polls.

The President is expected to continue his Northern tour in the coming days, with more stops across Mzimba and the region.

