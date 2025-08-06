Mighty Wanderers lands 25 million kwacha dehydration deal

Mighty Wanderers 2021 Limited Football Club has partnered with Island Beverages, a company which will be responsible in providing Kasupe Water for all their teams for a period of one year.

Announcing the package at Wanderers Club House in Blantyre, Island Beverages Company, Operations Director, Christopher Malani said they have decided to partner the team as part of helping to motivate the players to work hard in field as they need good water for them to do well during matches as well as trainings.

He said, the K25 million sponsorship will support the first team, Reserves, Youth side as well as the women’s team.

“Wanderers is a big brand and we want to grow more. We believe that through this partnership things will improve in terms of the team’s performance as well as our side as a company,” said Malani.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer for Mighty Wanderers, Panganeni Ndovi said he is very delighted with the partnership saying water is very vital and essential to the players.

“As we will be taking part in the continental competition, we need more partners like Island Beverages for us to compete well and this is timely partnership which will play a big part to the team”, explained Ndovi.

Ndovi added that they are aiming at doing well in the CAF confederations cup which will kick off soon.

