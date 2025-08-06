NICO Holdings outgoing Chairman, Gaffar Hassam says private sector key to Malawi development 

Outgoing NICO Holdings Limited, Chairman, Gaffar Hassam has described the private sector as the key players who deserve to take a leading role in bringing sound solutions in partnership with government by utilizing available local resources in order help drive economic growth and move out of the current challenges.

Hassam made the remarks at a special event organized by NICO Group which was organized mainly to celebrate the contributions he made to the company’s growth and success, and provide a platform for his colleagues, partners, and stakeholders to reflect on his impactful legacy after serving the Boards for 8 solid years.

Hassam said he believes that the country have all what it takes to improve its economy but that can be realized if the private sector take the opportunity of utilizing the available resources and ensure it attracts the tourists.

“As a country we are so blessed with things like minerals and many more which will only need the private sector to play a critical role so that they make external investors attracted,” said Hassam.

He further described his journey at NICO Holdings as success considering the achievements made within the period which he also attributed them to the existing teamwork shown by the passionate employees at the institution.

“Together as a team we faced a number of challenges along the way but we managed to overcome some of them and today I’m leaving the company a happy person because of the strides made which has helped the company to be a top one.

“I’m also confident enough that the company will continue to grow because it is comprised of dedicated people who always wish to see the company making positive achievements,” said Hassam.

In his remarks, Managing Director of NICO Group, Vizenge Kumwenda described Hassam as a great leader whose contributions brought a great change by improving its operations without considering any challenges the company was going through especially during his early days where everything was tough economically.

“Hassam joined the NICO Group when it was a very difficult time where the board was about to sale it due to the poor performance but he stood up and brought new ideas that turned the company to start performing good on the market and reach where it is now.

“As a company, we’ll surely remember him as dedicated man who worked very hard everytime just for the love of the institution,” said Vizenge.

Secretary General of Minority Shareholders Association of Listed Companies, Frank Harawa said Hassam’s retirement will be remembered as a person whose presence at NICO Holdings brought a significant change by instilling confidence amongst shareholders because of its current vibrant operations.

