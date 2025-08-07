Malawi’s Turning Point: Can Politics Save a Sinking Economy?

Malawians will vote on September 16 in a make-or-break election. The country is facing a deep crisis—one created and worsened by its own leaders. Getting out of this mess doesn’t need magic—just smart choices, clear goals, and leaders who care about creating jobs and fixing the economy.

Right now, Malawi is one of the poorest countries in the world, with each person earning only about $550 a year—less than a third of what most sub-Saharan Africans make. It’s doing worse than even war-torn countries like Mozambique. Since gaining independence in 1964, Malawi has remained at the bottom.

What Worries Malawians the Most?

A recent survey by SABI Strategy shows people are deeply worried about:

The high cost of living.

Poor support for farmers.

The fact that life has gotten worse for 71% of people over the past five years.

This makes the 2025 elections more than just a vote—they’re a fight for a better future.

A History of Disputed Elections

This will be the first election since the chaotic and contested 2020 re-run, which came after the courts cancelled the flawed 2019 vote. Back then, Peter Mutharika won with just 39%, but fraud claims (like the infamous Tippex scandal) led to a re-vote that brought Lazarus Chakwera into power.

This year, no party looks set to win a majority in the first round. So alliances will matter. Among the big names:

Joyce Banda, former president, now leading the People’s Party.

Atupele Muluzi, head of the UDF.

Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, who replaced the late Saulos Chilima at UTM after his tragic plane crash.

The Numbers Paint a Grim Picture

Malawi is struggling:

90% of the national budget goes to paying salaries, pensions, and debt.

There are 1,000 staff at State House alone.

The economy is growing at just 1.8%, while the population is growing faster at 2.6%.

Debt is at a scary 86% of GDP.

70% of people live in poverty.

The black-market exchange rate is more than 4,000 kwacha to the US dollar—way above the official rate.

Despite all this, politicians still enjoy luxury vehicles while fuel is scarce, and inflation bites.

Why Is the System Broken?

Malawi suffers from a “rentier economy”—a system where leaders get rich from controlling resources and aid instead of building a strong economy. This results in:

Farmers being underpaid for their crops, only to buy them back at higher prices when hunger hits.

Railways being ignored so politically connected businesses can profit from road transport.

Emergency aid being used for political gain.

Even outsiders—donors and diplomats—often fall for the illusion of progress shown in Malawi’s glossy plans and policies that rarely translate into real action.

What Keeps People Silent?

Why aren’t more Malawians angry? Political scientist Chikondi Chidzanja says it’s the “bystander effect”—people think someone else will fix things. After years of broken promises, corruption, and division, many have given up hope. Politics feels like a show instead of a real path to change.

Media corruption, tribalism, and patronage only add to the mess. People don’t believe elections will change anything.

Will This Election Be Different?

That’s the big question. Most of the people running have been part of the same system for years. But with the economy crashing, Malawi is reaching its breaking point. This could be the most important election since democracy returned in 1994.

What Malawi needs:

A floating exchange rate (let the market set the kwacha value).

Government spending cuts (especially on luxuries).

An open economy with no export bans—help the farmers!

But here’s the catch: fixing the economy requires fixing politics. As they say in politics: “It’s the economy, stupid.” But in Africa, it’s just as true that “It’s the politics, stupid.”

