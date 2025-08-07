Shock Poll: 89% of Malawians Say the Country Is Headed in the Wrong Direction

A staggering 89 percent of Malawians believe the country is spiraling in the wrong direction, according to a damning new nationwide survey presented in Lilongwe by Dr. Greg Mills and former Zimbabwean Finance Minister Hon. Tendai Biti from the Platform of African Democrats (PAD). The findings paint a grim picture of life under President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse-led administration and suggest a growing public appetite for change.

The nationally representative poll, conducted between January 24 and February 6, 2025, surveyed 1,000 registered voters across all regions of Malawi. With a margin of error of ±3 percent, the study provides a sobering snapshot of voter opinion ahead of the critical September 2025 elections.

A Nation in Crisis: Hunger, Hopelessness, and Economic Despair

The survey reveals a deeply troubled population. Over 71% of respondents said their lives have worsened over the past five years, primarily due to soaring costs of living, economic stagnation, and a collapse in public services.

84% of Malawians describe the country’s economic situation as “bad,” with 74% calling it “very bad.”

Over 80% report going hungry in the past year, while 60% went without access to medicines or treatment. Nearly 40% have witnessed corruption by government officials in the last 12 months.

A third experienced lack of clean water for household use.

“This is not just a downturn — it’s a breakdown,” said one analyst at the launch, warning that the data reflects an urgent humanitarian and political crisis.

Chakwera on the Ropes as Voters Turn to APM

In a sharp rebuke of the incumbent, more than three-quarters of voters said President Chakwera has performed worse than former President Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM). Mutharika, who leads the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), emerged as the most trusted and competent presidential contender in almost every policy area.

APM scored the highest on managing the economy, creating jobs, cutting food costs, securing fuel, and delivering results.

82% of voters say APM “cares about people like them.”

83% believe he “knows how to manage the economy.”

76% describe him as “honest and trustworthy.”

APM enjoys a net favourability rating of +60 — far higher than Chakwera’s -34.

Meanwhile, Atupele Muluzi stood out for his strong anti-corruption stance and appeal as “a man of God,” with 44% agreeing with that characterization. Muluzi remains the most favored running mate among APM’s supporters — particularly among youth aged 18–34.

Dismal Trust in Government and the Electoral System

Public trust in government institutions has collapsed:

91% of voters say they do not trust the current administration, citing corruption and incompetence.

86% believe the government cannot create jobs or feed people.

70% say the government has made no progress since 2020.

To make matters worse, fewer than half of the respondents believe the Malawi Electoral Commission will deliver a free and fair election this year.

Aid Fatigue and Reform Demands

A clear majority — 79% — believe Malawi must stop begging for foreign aid and instead chart a self-reliant path forward. The study concludes with a 12-point action plan urging leaders to embrace urgent reforms, manage elite interests, build institutions, and abandon the politics of rent-seeking and patronage.

“The crisis is here. The time to act is now,” said the report authors. “Elections should not be an excuse for inertia, but a mandate for real change.”

The Most Preferred Coalition: APM-Muluzi Ticket

In terms of political alliances, voters overwhelmingly back a DPP-UDF coalition (32%) as their top choice, with a joint APM-Muluzi ticket (34%) leading in popularity. Among young APM voters, Muluzi dominates as the most preferred vice-presidential pick.

Media Access and Messaging: Radio Reigns Supreme

The survey also reveals that radio remains king, with 66% of voters relying on it for news and 70% citing it as the most trusted source. Internet access remains limited (only 33%), and only about 30% use platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook weekly.

Conclusion: A Nation at the Crossroads

With just weeks to the general elections, this report signals an electorate deeply disillusioned and desperate for new leadership. Whether political elites will heed the call for reform — or continue the cycle of dysfunction — remains to be seen.

But one thing is clear: Malawi is hurting. And Malawians are watching.

