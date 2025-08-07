Chihana Tears Into Chakwera: “We Elected a Keynote Joker, Now Malawi Is Drowning in Poverty”

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) President Enoch Chihana has unleashed a scathing attack on President Lazarus Chakwera and his administration, accusing them of turning Malawi into a “headquarters of poverty, corruption, tribalism, and failed leadership.”

Speaking at the AFORD headquarters in Lilongwe during a certificate presentation ceremony to aspiring MPs and ward councillors from the Dzalanyama Region—covering Lilongwe, Dedza and Ntcheu—Chihana did not mince words as he tore into the economic track record of the Tonse Alliance government.

“Today, Malawians are sleeping at filling stations searching for fuel while the President is busy holding campaign rallies, not even apologizing to the people,” Chihana charged to a cheering crowd of supporters and candidates.

He painted a grim picture of a nation spiraling into chaos under Chakwera’s watch, citing the unavailability of forex, rising cost of living, and growing ethnic tensions as telltale signs of a government that has not only lost the plot, but one that has chosen to ignore the cries of its people.

“Prices of basic needs are skyrocketing. Businesses are suffocating due to forex shortages. Tribalism has reached a peak. All campaign promises have collapsed because this country has a captain who is always absent from work,” he fumed. “We elected a keynote joker and placed him at the State House.”

Chihana went further to accuse the President of “weaponizing poverty”, saying the Tonse administration thrives on suffering and economic disempowerment of ordinary Malawians.

“They’ve made Malawi a case study of how to run a country into the ground—corruption, plunder, nepotism, mismanagement—you name it,” he said.

Amid the scathing critique, Chihana used the platform to position the AFORD-DPP alliance, led by former President Arthur Peter Mutharika, as the only viable alternative to rescue the country from the current economic freefall.

“It’s time to turn the page. We must rally behind Professor Mutharika—the legal gearbox of this country—because he has the experience and the will to fix this mess,” said Chihana.

He then challenged the newly certified aspiring MPs and councillors to focus on issue-based campaigns and resist the temptation to descend into personal attacks.

“Malawians are tired. They want solutions, not insults. Focus on the people’s needs—jobs, food, education, hospitals—not on name-calling,” Chihana advised.

The remarks signal a clear escalation in the political tone as Malawi inches closer to the 2025 elections, with opposition parties sharpening their rhetoric and building alliances to wrest power from the Tonse Alliance government.

As the country continues to grapple with economic uncertainty, long fuel queues, and a frustrated youth population, Chihana’s brutal takedown of the current leadership is likely to resonate widely—particularly among voters desperate for real change.

