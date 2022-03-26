Escom owes Egenco K57 billion in power generation bills

Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) says Escom owes the state run power generation company a staggering K57 billion in power generation bills which is choking efforts to  restore the damaged Kapichira power plant.
Malawi continues to face prolonged power blackouts in what Egenco officials say is as a result of the damaged equipment at Kapichira Hydro Power Station due to cyclone Ana triggered floods.

Gwaza: Power woes to end by end of March
In January, 2022, Egenco lost about 130 megawatts after the Kapichira power plant was shut down due to flood following moderate tropical storm Ana-induced floods that washed away a dyke to the intake dam.
The destruction of the Kapichira station meant that the country lost at least 30 percent of power from the national grid.
Egenco officials say K18 billion is needed to restore the destroyed power station.
Egenco spokesperson Moses Gwaza said the company would not have struggled if Escom was paying them.
Escom officials are yet to comment on the matter.

