Escom staff up against  further company break up

November 10, 2020 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom)  employees on Monday held protests in Blantyre against the decision by government to further break up the State-owned utility company in an unbundling exercise that will remove the business unit from the company.

Escom management 

The employees moved around the commercial city in Escom vehicles, chanting and protesting vehemently against the decision.

Between 2016 and 2017, government unbundled Escom after the generation function was moved to Egenco following the establishment of the power generation company.

But Esom Staff Union general secretary, William Mnyamula, said the unbundling of Escom further will increase the electricity costs and the consumer will bear the costs.

He said before the unbundling of Escom, the K1,000 that was buying 17.5 units of electricity before the unbundling, the same K1,000 now buys 12 units only after the unbundling,” he said.

“What will happen is that the curving out will make electricity expensive. As a business entity, Escom will need tariffs to go up.

The moment tariffs go up, the result will be that electricity will be very expensive and unaffordable,” he said.

But Energy minister Newton Kambala said the move to further unbundle Escom will bring in efficiency and effectiveness in Escom operations.

