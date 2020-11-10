IT experts ask Malawi govt to intervene on data bundle expiry

IT experts are calling on the government to force Malawi mobile phone operators remove the expiration of data bundles as is the case in other countries.

ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) president Bram Fudzulani said the association already presented the matter to Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra).

“We presented our submissions to Macra on pricing, competition and consumers’ welfare under the Data Must Fall campaign,” he said.

Bram said data bundles in other countries do not expire as is the case in Malawi, saying there is no need for data bundles to have time limit.

Bram also expressed concern on how fast data bundles get depleted, saying there was need for the phone operators to rectify this anomaly.

There was no immediate comment from officials of the main mobile phone operators in the country, Airtel and TNM although many Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to complain on the same matter.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako, who personally took up an initiative to implore on mobile phone operators to reduce staggering prices of data bundle, could not be reached for comment.

