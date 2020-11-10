Gwamba rescues Poly student who couldn’t access results cause of K300 000 fees balance 

Gospel musician and philanthropist Gwamba has come to the rescue of a Polytechnic student who couldn’t access his results due failure to settle his outstanding fees balance of K300 000.00.

The student—who described himself as Chimwemwe Macheso, a first year Bachelor of Accountancy student at the Polytechnic—went to Twitter asking for help.

He wrote: “I am failing to see my results due to fees balance of K300 000. I need your help, my parents have only raised K50 000 out of K300 000. All I need is your help with the little you can.”

Gwamba saw the message on Twitter and responded: “I will sort you out with the entire K300 000 on Monday. Tell your parents to relax. God bless you and all the best with your education.”

Gwamba, indeed, has lived to the promise and on Monday he deposited the money through his associate Pemphero Mphande.

Mphande wrote on Twitter: “Today Gwamba sent me K300 000 for Macheso’s fees. There are many such students. We may not help all but we help some. He saw the tweet calling for help, he gave. Today, Macheso will see his results. Gwamba gives a lot to the needy and may he be blessed.”

