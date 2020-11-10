‘Clearing the rubble’: Tobacco Commission suspends  deputy CEO, director over ‘political recruitment’

Barely days after President Lazarus Chakwera called for the firing of people drafted into the public service based on political loyalty or abused office, the government machinery has rolled into action to clear the rubble with Tobacco Commission (TC) the latest to suspend the deputy chief executive  office Levi Phelani to pave way for Ombudsman’s investigations into how he was recruited.

Sadala (centre)  with  Phelani: Shake up at Tobacco Commission

The Commission has also terminated a contract for Emily Banda Egolet who was Director of Human Resources and Administration because her recruitment did not follow procedures.

TC Chairperson Harry Mkandawire, who is also second vice president of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) led by Chakwera in the Tonse Alliance led government,  has confirmed the development

Last month the Commission also terminated a contract for another deputy CEO for TC David Luka who was seconded to Chitedze Research Station.

President Chakwera said last week that those whose recruitment in the public sector did not comply with set procedures will be removed.

He said: “This [recruitment through political interference] is probably the biggest rubble we have, especially in MDAs [ministries, departments and agencies] and other governance institutions.

“That is why I have been systematically assessing the controlling officers in these places to make the necessary changes.”

The main opposition Democratic Progressive Party spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira  said the directives are were aimed at victimising innocent public servants and  an opportunity to victimise those they perceive to be DPP members or sympathisers as has been the case so far.

Mustafa Hussein, a political analyst at Chancellor College—a constituent college of the University of Malawi, welcomed the President’s  ‘clearing the rubble’ action with caution.

