Ethiopia choose Malawi stadium for home games

Ethiopia Football Federation has chosen Malawi’s Bingu National Stadium for their home games following CAF ban on its national stadium Bahir Dar Stadium.

CAF banned the stadium alongside Bingu National Stadium and other 21 stadia in September last year due to not-up-to-standards facilities.

However Bing National Stadium, built by Chinese with their soft loan of up to K60 billion was granted temporary relief.

According to reports CAF gave EFF up to May 12 to submit their alternative venue for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Group D.

Football Association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu took it to social media after they got the news that they will play their home matches in Malawi.

“Ethiopia declares Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe as host venue for its match against Egypt on 9th June. Liverpool fans will be delighted to see Mo Salah in action and later in September against the Flames,” said Nyamilandu.

The Ethiopian publication ethiopianmonitor.com was quoted as having said the renovations of their stadium were not good enough.

“Last week, a delegation of the African football governing body visited assessed the renovation works carried out at the Bahir Dar Stadium. The renovation works, carried out by Ethiopian Football Federation together with Amhara region officials, have failed to address the outstanding issues noted in the previous inspection report, CAF informed the Federation in a letter on Tuesday, after reviewing the latest assessment notes,” reads part of an article in the Ethiopian Monitor.

“The Stadium will remain banned from hosting matches until several major issues that the letter categorized in 10 points are addressed, according to the latest decision stated in a seven-page long letter.”

The Flames played their home matches at Orlando Stadium in South Africa after CAF had condemned Bingu as unfit.

Malawi FA General Secretary Alfred Gunda has thanked the government for getting the stadium certified.

“We have come a long way to achieve this, and we must thank the Malawi government and the FAM leadership for the effort and resources that has enabled us get this status. It was important to have the pitch certified for international matches so that the Flames play home matches in Malawi to manage costs and allow Malawians to support their beloved Flames at their backyard,” he said.

