Ethlet Miscot dies: Founder of What's-Up Gesu

August 29, 2020

Ethlet Frazer Miscot – prominent in the circles of Malawians in the diaspora – who  founded What’s-Up Gesu, a world-wide women’s ministry designed to embrace, educate and empower women has died  of ‘suspected stroke’ in United Kingdom.

Ethlet Frazer Miscot

Born Ethlet Miscot in 1972 at Likuni Hospital in Lilongwe, mother of three  came from Chibowa Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kalumba in Lilongwe.

She was recently trending on social media following her relationship with Kenneth Sazuze – a renowned Malawian DJ who is training to be a nurse – after his wife of 24 years, a nurse Elsie Chafulumira Sazuze died from coronavirus.

But the 48-year-old Ethlet has been an inspiration to many, some  are taking to Facebook with their tributes.

She founded the What’s-Up Gesu ministry based on her own personal experiences and life challenges when she got divorced after 12 years of marriage in 2012 when she  was co-pastor of a well known international charismatic church which closed its doors on her.

Among other activities, her ministry was holding monthly prayer sessions, evangelism, prayer and fasting programmes (three times a year), daily Bible studies, midnight prayers, coaching, counselling, social and economic empowerment as well as annual conferences.

Gesu received an award by Women Achieving Great Success (Wags) in the United Kingdom, in recognition for excellence and women empowerment.

She graduated as an economist from Chancellor College of the Universtiy if Malawi and proceeded to study for a master’s degree in international development at the University of East Anglia in the UK. She was working for the National Health Service (NHS) of United Kingdom.

ERUTU
ERUTU
8 hours ago

MHSRIEP 🙏🏾

