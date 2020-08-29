Gaba’s goal drought continues: 7th game without scoring

South Africa-based Malawian prolific forward Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango is on his worst goalscoring form in ABSA Premiership since the resumption of football, having gone seven matches without finding the back of the net.

The Orlando Pirates attacker was unable to score in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Super Sport United Emirates Airline Park.

It marked a seventh game without a goal for Mhango,who is sharing first position with Highlands Park’s Peter Shalulile.

Shalulile cemented his Golden Boot credentials, equaling Gabadinho Mhango’s tally as both players have 14 goals.

The league went into the break with Mhango looking like he would walk the race for the prestigious prize, named after another Buccaneers great, the late Lesley Manyathela.

However, the Malawian marksman has struggled for form since the restart, last finding the net in the 2-1 win over Chippa United back in February.

This has allowed the likes of Shalulile, Kaizer Chiefs’ Samir Nurkovic and former Bucs striker Kermit Erasmus – who now plies his trade for Cape Town City – an opportunity to launch a challenge for the Golden Boo

